Through Diia, it will be possible to register for unemployment status and apply for assistance: Ukraine is launching the "Obriy" ecosystem

06:25 PM • 8588 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16866 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21545 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54678 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35879 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57476 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29854 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81186 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54694 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57484 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49504 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81193 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92625 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Cuba
Hungary
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13860 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23562 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51825 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56925 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38165 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
YouTube

Through Diia, it will be possible to register for unemployment status and apply for assistance: Ukraine is launching the "Obriy" ecosystem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The government has supported the launch of the "Obriy" ecosystem, which will allow registering for unemployment status, applying for assistance, and receiving grants of up to UAH 15,000 for retraining through Diia.

Through Diia, it will be possible to register for unemployment status and apply for assistance: Ukraine is launching the "Obriy" ecosystem

The government has supported the launch of the new "Obriy" ecosystem. Through Diia, a person will be able to register as unemployed, apply for assistance, officially resign in temporarily occupied territories, and receive a grant of up to UAH 15,000 for retraining. The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The "Obriy" system will automatically determine who has lost their job and will select vacancies based on skills, experience, and location (AI-matching). Real-time analytics will help the state and businesses forecast skill needs. All key state institutions are connecting to the system. The State Employment Service will be the administrator.

Addendum

In addition, the logic of the state's work with people who have lost their jobs will change. Now, if a person does not find employment within 60 days after losing their job, career advisors of the Employment Service will proactively analyze the labor market and offer vacancies, training, retraining, or a grant — even before obtaining unemployed status. 

In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business29.10.25, 20:25 • 8598 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine