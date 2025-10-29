Through Diia, it will be possible to register for unemployment status and apply for assistance: Ukraine is launching the "Obriy" ecosystem

The government has supported the launch of the new "Obriy" ecosystem. Through Diia, a person will be able to register as unemployed, apply for assistance, officially resign in temporarily occupied territories, and receive a grant of up to UAH 15,000 for retraining. The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The "Obriy" system will automatically determine who has lost their job and will select vacancies based on skills, experience, and location (AI-matching). Real-time analytics will help the state and businesses forecast skill needs. All key state institutions are connecting to the system. The State Employment Service will be the administrator.

Addendum

In addition, the logic of the state's work with people who have lost their jobs will change. Now, if a person does not find employment within 60 days after losing their job, career advisors of the Employment Service will proactively analyze the labor market and offer vacancies, training, retraining, or a grant — even before obtaining unemployed status.

In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business