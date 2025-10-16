Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rules
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians were urged to save electricity due to shelling of critical infrastructure. Adherence to simple rules will help avoid emergency blackouts and stabilize the energy system.
Due to enemy shelling of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, it is necessary to save electricity. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA), informs UNN.
They reminded of simple ways to save electricity to relieve the load on the system and avoid emergency blackouts:
- if you can give up some powerful electrical appliances during the day – do it;
- turn off or unplug appliances that you are not using: even in standby mode, they consume energy;
- use LED lamps: they consume less energy and have a longer service life than traditional lamps;
- energy-intensive appliances should not be used during peak hours, the optimal time is from 23:00 to 06:00. They also need to be switched to economical modes;
- turn off unnecessary lighting;
- do not turn on all appliances at once when the light comes on after a power outage.
"Adherence to these simple rules will help ensure the stability of the energy system," the KRMA summarized.
Earlier, the Ministry of Energy provided recommendations on the safe use of electrical appliances after power restoration. Adherence to these rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.
