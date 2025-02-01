Three policemen killed in Sumy region as a result of Russian attack - RMA

In Sumy region, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Yunakivska community at night, killing three policemen, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

On the night of January 31-February 1, the enemy launched an air strike on the Yunakivska community. As a result of the Russian attack, 2 patrol police officers who were on duty in the community's settlements were killed. Later, the body of another policeman was found under the rubble - RMA said.

"The law enforcement officers were killed while conscientiously performing the task of protecting the population and maintaining order in the border communities that are shelled by the enemy every day. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the RMA emphasized.

