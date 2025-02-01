ukenru
02:39 PM • 40631 views

11:57 AM • 74566 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 103959 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 107195 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125622 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102729 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131076 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103627 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113349 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116944 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99414 views
February 28, 07:34 AM • 27967 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114031 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 33930 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 108504 views
02:39 PM • 40631 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125622 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131076 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 163671 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153669 views
03:20 PM • 6903 views
02:48 PM • 13006 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 108507 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114036 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138950 views
Three policemen killed in Sumy region as a result of Russian attack - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61678 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Yunakivska community in Sumy region on the night of February 1. The attack killed three patrol police officers who were on duty in border settlements.

In Sumy region, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Yunakivska community at night, killing three policemen, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

On the night of January 31-February 1, the enemy launched an air strike on the Yunakivska community. As a result of the Russian attack, 2 patrol police officers who were on duty in the community's settlements were killed. Later, the body of another policeman was found under the rubble

- RMA said.

"The law enforcement officers were killed while conscientiously performing the task of protecting the population and maintaining order in the border communities that are shelled by the enemy every day. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the RMA emphasized.

Hostile strikes claimed the lives of 6 people: Zelenskyy responded to the attack by Russia and showed the consequences01.02.25, 10:24 • 42097 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sumySums

