Three people killed and two more wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101714 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111852 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254508 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174985 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 28544 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33450 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39587 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37006 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24355 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226214 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101714 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78790 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114574 views
Three people killed and two more wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22764 views

Yesterday, on May 4, three people were killed and two others were wounded by Russian shelling in Donetsk region.

Yesterday, on May 4, three people were killed and two others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On May 4, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Druzhkivka. 2 more people were wounded in the region over the day

- Filashkin summarized. 

He also released an infographic with the number of dead and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, he emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Image

Three people killed and seven wounded in Donetsk region by Russian shelling on May 304.05.24, 08:51 • 39027 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
volnovakhaVolnovakha
mariupolMariupol

