Three people killed and two more wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

Yesterday, on May 4, three people were killed and two others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On May 4, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Druzhkivka. 2 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin summarized.

He also released an infographic with the number of dead and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, he emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

