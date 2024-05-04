Three people killed and seven wounded in Donetsk region by Russian shelling on May 3

In Donetsk region, three people were killed and seven wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army on May 3. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on May 3, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: two in Kurakhove and one in Chasovyi Yar. Another 7 people in the region were injured during the day.

Residents of Kurakhove, Chasovyi Yar, Netaylove, Toretsk, and Siversk were wounded.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, excluding casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha:

▪ 1950 people died,

4859 people were wounded.

