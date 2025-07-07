Three people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian drone attack: consequences shown

Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones, three people were injured in Synelnykove district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

In the village of Prosiane, Synelnykove district, due to the enemy attack, as indicated by the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in the private residential sector. The fire covered 1500 sq. m of residential buildings. The fire has been extinguished.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, a fire broke out in 2 private houses and a canteen. It was brought under control. "The agricultural enterprise was damaged," Lysak noted.

"As a result of the Russian UAV attack, three people were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Lysak clarified that a woman and two men were injured.

According to Lysak, the aggressor used artillery and drones against Nikopol region. The district center and Marhanets community were under attack. "A 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment. 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A gymnasium caught fire - rescuers extinguished the fire," he indicated.

