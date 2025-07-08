$41.800.06
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Three men found guilty of arson at London Starlink warehouse for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

In Britain, three men have been found guilty of arson at a warehouse that supplied goods, including Starlink satellite equipment, to Ukraine. British officials stated that the culprits were acting on orders from the Russian mercenary group "Wagner."

Three men found guilty of arson at London Starlink warehouse for Ukraine

According to British officials, three men were carrying out orders for the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Britain called this another malicious activity on behalf of Moscow on the territory of the United Kingdom.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Bloomberg.

Details

A London jury found three men guilty of arson at a London warehouse of a company that supplied goods, including Starlink satellite equipment, to Ukraine. It was noted that the arson and its organization were supported by Russia.

Reference

Nii Mensah, Jakeem Rose, and Ugnius Asmen, who reside in the UK, have been found guilty of aggravated arson. They are involved in an attack on the warehouse of a Ukrainian businessman. This warehouse stored devices and generators manufactured by SpaceX. The attack took place in March 2024 in East London.

"Wagner" is involved in organizing the arson of warehouses with Starlink for Ukraine

It was separately noted that the attack was organized by Dylan Earl on behalf of the mercenary organization Wagner Group (PMC "Wagner"). This was stated by prosecutors in court. Earl and Jake Reeves previously pleaded guilty in this case. All five men are between 20 and 23 years old.

23-year-old Jake Reeves pleaded guilty to aggravated arson before the court. A jury at London's Old Bailey court convicted 23-year-old Nii Kojo Mensah, 23-year-old Jakeem Rose, and 20-year-old Ugnius Asmen of aggravated arson. A fourth man, 61-year-old Paul English, was acquitted.

- media report.

Recall

In Britain, a Pole who pretended to be a Wagner PMC fighter at a Viking battle reenactment was sentenced.

Germany will finance a "substantial part" of the funds for Starlink in Ukraine - Merz28.05.25, 16:08 • 2242 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Starlink
SpaceX
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
Tesla
