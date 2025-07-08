According to British officials, three men were carrying out orders for the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Britain called this another malicious activity on behalf of Moscow on the territory of the United Kingdom.

A London jury found three men guilty of arson at a London warehouse of a company that supplied goods, including Starlink satellite equipment, to Ukraine. It was noted that the arson and its organization were supported by Russia.

Nii Mensah, Jakeem Rose, and Ugnius Asmen, who reside in the UK, have been found guilty of aggravated arson. They are involved in an attack on the warehouse of a Ukrainian businessman. This warehouse stored devices and generators manufactured by SpaceX. The attack took place in March 2024 in East London.

"Wagner" is involved in organizing the arson of warehouses with Starlink for Ukraine

It was separately noted that the attack was organized by Dylan Earl on behalf of the mercenary organization Wagner Group (PMC "Wagner"). This was stated by prosecutors in court. Earl and Jake Reeves previously pleaded guilty in this case. All five men are between 20 and 23 years old.

23-year-old Jake Reeves pleaded guilty to aggravated arson before the court. A jury at London's Old Bailey court convicted 23-year-old Nii Kojo Mensah, 23-year-old Jakeem Rose, and 20-year-old Ugnius Asmen of aggravated arson. A fourth man, 61-year-old Paul English, was acquitted. - media report.

