Germany will finance a "substantial part" of the funds for Starlink in Ukraine - Merz

Germany will finance a significant part of the funds to support the operation of Starlink systems in Ukraine. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, writes UNN.

We will finance a significant part of the funds for Starlink in Ukraine - said Merz.

The German Chancellor also stressed that military support for Ukraine will be continued and expanded so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian aggression.

I will not go into details, but our military support will be continued and expanded so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian aggression both now and in the future - emphasized Merz.

Addition

Friedrich Merz stated that Germany will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from operating. Pressure on Russia will also be increased to weaken its war machine.

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin. The topics of the negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.