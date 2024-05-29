Three killed and 14 wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 47049 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101507 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173022 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80617 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111096 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40688 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53546 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90756 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209152 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222016 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 47057 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32268 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111096 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112719 views
Three killed and 14 wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Three killed and 14 wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

 • 22000 views

Three civilians were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of localities in Donetsk region on May 28.

Three civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Donetsk region on May 28, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

On May 28, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Selydove. Another 14 people were wounded in the region over the day

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1982 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4942. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

Recall 

In the morning, on May 28, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, injuring 3 people. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
volnovakhaVolnovakha
telegramTelegram
toretskToretsk
mariupolMariupol

