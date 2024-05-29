Three killed and 14 wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Three civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Donetsk region on May 28, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

On May 28, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Selydove. Another 14 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1982 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4942. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

Recall

In the morning, on May 28, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, injuring 3 people.