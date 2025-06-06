Three injured in Russian attack on Poltava region

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 45871 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 100901 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 74098 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 76492 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 78740 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 62202 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 90657 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63986 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50104 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67873 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.3m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 24520 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 22077 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas

June 5, 10:50 PM • 14581 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 26308 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 33599 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 59078 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 145198 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 154153 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 212464 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 252945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 106757 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 72119 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 116047 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 340976 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 182096 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Three injured in Russian attack on Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

As a result of a Russian attack in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region, three people were injured. Administrative buildings, warehouses and a coffee shop were damaged, and fires broke out.

Three injured in Russian attack on Poltava region

Three people were injured in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region as a result of a Russian attack. There is damage. This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN. 

Details

According to Kohut, as a result of today's massive enemy attack in the Kremenchuk district, administrative buildings, warehouses of several enterprises, and a coffee shop were damaged. 

According to the head of the OVA, the fires that occurred due to the attack have now been extinguished. The fall of debris on a private house was also recorded.

Three people were injured. Two of them received medical assistance on the spot, one person was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity

- Kohut wrote. 

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA06.06.25, 08:19 • 1304 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Poltava Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9