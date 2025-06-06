Three injured in Russian attack on Poltava region

Three people were injured in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region as a result of a Russian attack. There is damage. This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kohut, as a result of today's massive enemy attack in the Kremenchuk district, administrative buildings, warehouses of several enterprises, and a coffee shop were damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the fires that occurred due to the attack have now been extinguished. The fall of debris on a private house was also recorded.

Three people were injured. Two of them received medical assistance on the spot, one person was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity - Kohut wrote.

