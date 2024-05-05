Three houses caught fire in Kharkiv after an enemy drone strike

In Kharkiv, three private houses in the Osnovyansky district caught fire due to a hit from an enemy UAV. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Shahed hit the private sector of Osnoviansk district.

Three private houses caught fire as a result of the strike. Rescue services are working quickly at the scene - Ihor Terekhov informed.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv