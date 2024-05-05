Three houses caught fire in Kharkiv after an enemy drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
Three private houses in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv caught fire due to a hit from an enemy drone.
In Kharkiv, three private houses in the Osnovyansky district caught fire due to a hit from an enemy UAV. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Shahed hit the private sector of Osnoviansk district.
Three private houses caught fire as a result of the strike. Rescue services are working quickly at the scene