Three former servicemen were served with suspicion over excess payments totaling UAH 4.38 million - Prosecutor General's Office

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
01:27 PM • 18 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
12:24 PM • 10816 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
11:55 AM • 13753 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
11:02 AM • 12537 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
10:48 AM • 27450 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
09:50 AM • 33483 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 25458 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 32022 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 25806 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 30382 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 34891 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 37093 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 48122 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 71569 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 33106 views
Publications
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto01:27 PM • 18 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 71668 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 83979 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 81867 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 83484 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Nepal
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 64133 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 48173 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 71240 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 69120 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 70395 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Heating
Financial Times
Technology

Three former servicemen were served with suspicion over excess payments totaling UAH 4.38 million - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Three former military personnel were notified of suspicion over illegal payments to subordinates for combat missions. The damage amounts to UAH 4.38 million.

Three former servicemen were served with suspicion over excess payments totaling UAH 4.38 million - Prosecutor General's Office
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement authorities notified three former servicemen that they were suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects are a former deputy commander of a rifle company for moral and psychological support, a former head of the medical service and head of the medical unit, and a former head of the food service, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in December 2022, the personnel of one of the territorial defense units were engaged in combat operations.

Five days later, the servicemen were withdrawn from the line of contact to the rear, and their positions were handed over to the personnel of another military unit. At the same time, according to the suspects' reports, their subordinates continued to receive additional monetary remuneration for carrying out combat missions for another two months - without proper verification and documentary confirmation of their participation

- the OPG noted.

In total, due to the suspects' improper performance of their official duties, documents were issued on the basis of which servicemen were overpaid UAH 4,383,329 in additional monetary remuneration.

The actions of the detainees were qualified under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude of a military official toward service, which caused grave consequences and was committed under martial law. The article carries a penalty of 5 to 8 years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor filed motions to remand two of the suspects in custody and place the third under house arrest

- the OPG statement says.

We remind you

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a military medic in Dnipro who offered to perform spinal surgery on a serviceman without medical indications and install metal implants in order to use this as grounds for an appropriate conclusion by the Military Medical Commission.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine