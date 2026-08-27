Three former servicemen were served with suspicion over excess payments totaling UAH 4.38 million - Prosecutor General's Office

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement authorities notified three former servicemen that they were suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects are a former deputy commander of a rifle company for moral and psychological support, a former head of the medical service and head of the medical unit, and a former head of the food service, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in December 2022, the personnel of one of the territorial defense units were engaged in combat operations.

Five days later, the servicemen were withdrawn from the line of contact to the rear, and their positions were handed over to the personnel of another military unit. At the same time, according to the suspects' reports, their subordinates continued to receive additional monetary remuneration for carrying out combat missions for another two months - without proper verification and documentary confirmation of their participation - the OPG noted.

In total, due to the suspects' improper performance of their official duties, documents were issued on the basis of which servicemen were overpaid UAH 4,383,329 in additional monetary remuneration.

The actions of the detainees were qualified under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude of a military official toward service, which caused grave consequences and was committed under martial law. The article carries a penalty of 5 to 8 years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor filed motions to remand two of the suspects in custody and place the third under house arrest - the OPG statement says.

We remind you

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a military medic in Dnipro who offered to perform spinal surgery on a serviceman without medical indications and install metal implants in order to use this as grounds for an appropriate conclusion by the Military Medical Commission.