Three dead, many injured: in Vinnytsia region, a bus collided with a car

In the evening of April 19, an accident occurred in Vinnytsia Oblast involving a Renault car and a Mercedes-Benz route minibus. Three people died, and many more were injured. This was reported by the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the road accident involving a Renault car and a Mercedes-Benz route minibus occurred on April 19, around 19:00 on the highway connecting Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi, between the villages of Ukrainske and Shevchenkove of the Kopayhorodska community.

According to preliminary investigation information, the 50-year-old driver of the Renault car, a resident of Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the minibus driven by a 36-year-old resident of Vinnytsia district.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the passenger car died at the scene. Two minibus passengers aged 27 and 54 died while receiving medical assistance from doctors. Eight more minibus passengers, including two minors aged 12 and 16, sustained injuries and were hospitalized - the report states.

The vehicles have been impounded. Investigators have appointed a series of examinations to establish all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Law enforcement officers reported that a criminal proceeding is being investigated under Part 3 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, resulting in the death of several persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

