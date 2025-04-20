Three dead, many injured: in Vinnytsia region, a bus collided with a car

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 7350 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19124 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 25790 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 33004 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39657 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27239 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22497 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19433 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80724 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85932 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Broadcast
Popular news

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 16120 views

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

April 20, 12:56 AM • 4758 views

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 10234 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 14405 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 10260 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 1432 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 10348 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19124 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34072 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 34640 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39657 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29420 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31376 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32532 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66351 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Three dead, many injured: in Vinnytsia region, a bus collided with a car

224 views

 • 224 views

On the evening of April 19, three people died in an accident involving a Renault and a shuttle bus in the Vinnytsia region. Eight more passengers, including children, were hospitalized with injuries.

Three dead, many injured: in Vinnytsia region, a bus collided with a car

In the evening of April 19, an accident occurred in Vinnytsia Oblast involving a Renault car and a Mercedes-Benz route minibus. Three people died, and many more were injured. This was reported by the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the road accident involving a Renault car and a Mercedes-Benz route minibus occurred on April 19, around 19:00 on the highway connecting Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi, between the villages of Ukrainske and Shevchenkove of the Kopayhorodska community.

According to preliminary investigation information, the 50-year-old driver of the Renault car, a resident of Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the minibus driven by a 36-year-old resident of Vinnytsia district.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the passenger car died at the scene. Two minibus passengers aged 27 and 54 died while receiving medical assistance from doctors. Eight more minibus passengers, including two minors aged 12 and 16, sustained injuries and were hospitalized

- the report states.

The vehicles have been impounded. Investigators have appointed a series of examinations to establish all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Law enforcement officers reported that a criminal proceeding is being investigated under Part 3 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, resulting in the death of several persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In western Georgia, a car fell from a bridge into a river. Three minors who were in the car died on the spot; two passengers were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Accident involving the former head of Brovary RDA Maibozhenko: the court overturned the verdict and sent the case for a new trial16.04.25, 19:03 • 3375 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,644.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,589.95