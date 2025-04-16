Accident involving the former head of Brovary RDA Maibozhenko: the court overturned the verdict and sent the case for a new trial

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's appeal against the verdict of the former head of the Brovary RDA, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who last April ran over four people in Brovary near a public catering establishment. Maibozhenko was sentenced to a fine of UAH 34,000 and deprived of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

According to the principled position of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's appeal against the verdict of the Brovary City District Court, ordering a new trial in the court of first instance - the statement reads.

The Brovary City District Court sentenced the former head of the Brovary RDA, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, to a fine of UAH 34,000, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years, for running over four people, including a minor child, while intoxicated.

It was reported that the prosecutor's office planned to appeal this verdict.

A fine of 34 thousand for a drunken accident with victims: the court sentenced the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko

In April 2024, near Kyiv, the then head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, caused an accident at a pedestrian crossing. He did not stop at a red light and ran over pedestrians. As a result, four people were injured to varying degrees, including a child.

Maibozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident with four victims while intoxicated.

An accident in Brovary with victims: Maybozhenko, head of the District State Administration, was served with a notice of suspicion