Accident involving the former head of Brovary RDA Maibozhenko: the court overturned the verdict and sent the case for a new trial

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15702 views

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61331 views

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163247 views

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83955 views

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113591 views

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89526 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141339 views

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123499 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38997 views

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62919 views

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42992 views

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163247 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154584 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141339 views

Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123499 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41503 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41960 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43724 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Accident involving the former head of Brovary RDA Maibozhenko: the court overturned the verdict and sent the case for a new trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2516 views

The Court of Appeal overturned the verdict against the former head of Brovary RDA, Maibozhenko, who was sentenced to a fine for a drunk driving accident in which four people were injured. The case has been sent for a new trial.

Accident involving the former head of Brovary RDA Maibozhenko: the court overturned the verdict and sent the case for a new trial

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's appeal against the verdict of the former head of the Brovary RDA, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who last April ran over four people in Brovary near a public catering establishment. Maibozhenko was sentenced to a fine of UAH 34,000 and deprived of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

According to the principled position of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's appeal against the verdict of the Brovary City District Court, ordering a new trial in the court of first instance 

- the statement reads.

Addition

The Brovary City District Court sentenced the former head of the Brovary RDA, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, to a fine of UAH 34,000, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years, for running over four people, including a minor child, while intoxicated.

It was reported that the prosecutor's office planned to appeal this verdict.

A fine of 34 thousand for a drunken accident with victims: the court sentenced the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko27.01.25, 16:49 • 31351 view

In April 2024, near Kyiv, the then head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, caused an accident at a pedestrian crossing. He did not stop at a red light and ran over pedestrians. As a result, four people were injured to varying degrees, including a child.

Maibozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident with four victims while intoxicated.

An accident in Brovary with victims: Maybozhenko, head of the District State Administration, was served with a notice of suspicion27.04.24, 13:07 • 32415 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
