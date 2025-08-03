Three dead and destroyed houses: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On Sunday, August 3, three people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian army attacked the community throughout the day.

As a result of the strikes, three people were killed – men aged 50 and 40, and a woman aged 58. - the official's post reads.

According to Ivan Fedorov, private houses were destroyed.

