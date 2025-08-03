$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Three dead and destroyed houses: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

On Sunday, August 3, Russian troops attacked the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the strikes, three people died: men aged 50 and 40, and a woman aged 58.

Three dead and destroyed houses: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On Sunday, August 3, three people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration,  Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian army attacked the community throughout the day.

As a result of the strikes, three people were killed – men aged 50 and 40, and a woman aged 58.

- the official's post reads.

According to Ivan Fedorov, private houses were destroyed.

Recall

The number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions significantly increased in July. This is due to the approaching front line, with the main evacuation directions being western Ukraine.

In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were wounded03.08.25, 08:55 • 12902 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine