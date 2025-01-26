Three days wandering in the highlands trying to get to Romania: border guards rescue two men

In Zakarpattia region, border guards rescued young men who got lost in the mountains while trying to illegally cross the border. The violators were hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

Border guards together with rescuers of the State Emergency Service found two young men who had been wandering for three days in the snowy highlands, trying to get to Romania.

The men, aged 32 and 21, planned to illegally cross the border to Romania, but got lost due to lack of a route and the necessary equipment, - they said in a statement.

After almost an hour and a half of searching, they were found and taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of hypothermia.

Administrative reports were also drawn up against them.

Recall

Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, more than 50 people have died while trying to illegally cross the border. Half of the deaths occurred in 2024, in particular, while trying to cross the Tisa River.