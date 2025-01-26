ukenru
Three days wandering in the highlands trying to get to Romania: border guards rescue two men

Three days wandering in the highlands trying to get to Romania: border guards rescue two men

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44057 views

In Zakarpattia, border guards rescued two men who got lost in the snowy highlands while trying to illegally cross the border. The violators with hypothermia were taken to the hospital and administrative reports were drawn up.

In Zakarpattia region, border guards rescued young men who got lost in the mountains while trying to illegally cross the border. The violators were hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

Border guards together with rescuers of the State Emergency Service found two young men who had been wandering for three days in the snowy highlands, trying to get to Romania.

The men, aged 32 and 21, planned to illegally cross the border to Romania, but got lost due to lack of a route and the necessary equipment,

- they said in a statement.

After almost an hour and a half of searching, they were found and taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of hypothermia.

Administrative reports were also drawn up against them.

Recall

Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, more than 50 people have died while trying to illegally cross the border. Half of the deaths occurred in 2024, in particular, while trying to cross the Tisa River.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

