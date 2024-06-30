Threats of ballistic weapons were recorded in several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovs'k regions of Ukraine are on air alert due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
The threat of the use of ballistic weapons has been recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
