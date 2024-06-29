The enemy is attacking: a threat of aviation use in the frontline areas has been detected
Kyiv • UNN
The threat of using air strikes for the frontline regions has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeast!
