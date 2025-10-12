Threatened a disabled musician for refusing to perform a Russian song: Kyiv police found the aggressive offender

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a person who, while intoxicated, threatened a street musician in a wheelchair, demanding that he sing Russian songs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Police.

Details

The incident occurred a few days ago on one of the streets of Darnytskyi district. According to the investigation, the man demanded that a street musician in a wheelchair perform Russian songs. In the process of addressing the musician, the defendant heard a refusal to sing in Russian. Then the offender began to swear and threaten the musician with physical violence.

The police officially reported that the offender was a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv.

Based on the publication posted on social networks, the police launched an investigation and, with the participation of criminal analysis specialists, soon identified the offender. - the message says.

The defendant, as stated, could not explain his actions. He referred to the fact that he was intoxicated.

Law enforcement officers took the man to the Darnytskyi police department, where they drew up an administrative report against him under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - petty hooliganism.

Recall

In Kyiv, on October 11, a group of young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against a member of the religious community. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, as a result of which the man received severe burns to his eyes and skin.

Moon Records released an album by artist Dakooka, some songs of which were recorded with Russian performers