$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 51525 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 77503 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 42078 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 46830 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 36069 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 29064 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 36823 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43872 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 72764 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35745 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Погода
+14°
4m/s
49%
749mm
Threatened a disabled musician for refusing to perform a Russian song: Kyiv police found the aggressive offender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a 29-year-old Kyiv resident who threatened a street musician in a wheelchair. The man demanded the performance of Russian songs, and after being refused, began to swear and threaten physical violence.

Threatened a disabled musician for refusing to perform a Russian song: Kyiv police found the aggressive offender

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a person who, while intoxicated, threatened a street musician in a wheelchair, demanding that he sing Russian songs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Police.

Details

The incident occurred a few days ago on one of the streets of Darnytskyi district. According to the investigation, the man demanded that a street musician in a wheelchair perform Russian songs. In the process of addressing the musician, the defendant heard a refusal to sing in Russian. Then the offender began to swear and threaten the musician with physical violence.

The police officially reported that the offender was a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv.

Based on the publication posted on social networks, the police launched an investigation and, with the participation of criminal analysis specialists, soon identified the offender.

- the message says.

The defendant, as stated, could not explain his actions. He referred to the fact that he was intoxicated.

Law enforcement officers took the man to the Darnytskyi police department, where they drew up an administrative report against him under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - petty hooliganism.

Recall

In Kyiv, on October 11, a group of young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against a member of the religious community. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, as a result of which the man received severe burns to his eyes and skin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

