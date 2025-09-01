Moon Records released an album by artist Dakooka, some songs of which were recorded with Russian performers

The Ukrainian label Moon Records presented the vinyl record "Flowers" with 10 compositions by singer Dakooka, some of which she recorded in collaboration with Russian artists, including the band "Aigel" and rapper Pyrokinesis, writes UNN with reference to the label's website.

Details

The bright pink vinyl united ten tracks by Ukrainian singer DaKooka (Kateryna Yeremenko). The record also included joint works with Russian artists, in particular a duet with "Aigel", known for the soundtrack to the Russian series "Slovo Patsana", as well as with rapper Pyrokinesis, who was born in Crimea and currently lives and performs in Russia.

In promotional materials, the album is called a kind of "voice diary, created in collaboration with the brightest representatives of the modern scene."

Each name in the tracklist is an artist with a recognizable intonation and their own musical world - the post says.

The circulation is limited - only 300 copies. The record was released in Germany, the cost is 950 hryvnias.

