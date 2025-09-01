Moon Records released an album by artist Dakooka, some songs of which were recorded with Russian performers

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 4226 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 57023 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 45626 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 81073 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 90370 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 84079 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 70531 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 33464 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24220 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54795 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 74778 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 74067 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 61971 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 59556 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 51751 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 17237 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 81038 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 90328 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 84049 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 70501 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 5580 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 135706 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 266224 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 287563 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 283113 views
Moon Records released an album by artist Dakooka, some songs of which were recorded with Russian performers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukrainian label Moon Records presented the vinyl record "Tsvety" by singer Dakooka. It includes collaborations with Russian performers, in particular the band "Aigel" and rapper Pyrokinesis.

Moon Records released an album by artist Dakooka, some songs of which were recorded with Russian performers

The Ukrainian label Moon Records presented the vinyl record "Flowers" with 10 compositions by singer Dakooka, some of which she recorded in collaboration with Russian artists, including the band "Aigel" and rapper Pyrokinesis, writes UNN with reference to the label's website.

Details

The bright pink vinyl united ten tracks by Ukrainian singer DaKooka (Kateryna Yeremenko). The record also included joint works with Russian artists, in particular a duet with "Aigel", known for the soundtrack to the Russian series "Slovo Patsana", as well as with rapper Pyrokinesis, who was born in Crimea and currently lives and performs in Russia.

In promotional materials, the album is called a kind of "voice diary, created in collaboration with the brightest representatives of the modern scene."

Each name in the tracklist is an artist with a recognizable intonation and their own musical world

- the post says.

The circulation is limited - only 300 copies. The record was released in Germany, the cost is 950 hryvnias.

Popular South Korean singer Psy under investigation: details of medical law violation8/29/25, 1:14 PM • 3669 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCultureMultimedia
Germany
Crimea