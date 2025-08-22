Threat of closure: The Verkhovna Rada called on the Government to ensure funding for small schools

In wartime conditions, children's right to education must remain an unconditional priority. In this regard, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the Government to ensure proper access to education in communities, UNN reports with reference to Vice Speaker Olena Kondratiuk.

Details

According to her, the threat of closing small schools in villages, mountainous and frontline communities caused serious public concern. The reason is a government resolution that prohibits financing schools with fewer than 45 students from September 1, 2025.

Simply put, starting from the new academic year, many children, especially from frontline territories and mountainous settlements, may lose access to education. Many communal educational institutions may cease their activities altogether due to lack of funding - Kondratiuk emphasized.

She noted that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the Government to urgently rectify the situation and change the relevant norms.

"Small schools should operate where possible. Not dubious savings, but the right of children to education in wartime conditions should be paramount," the vice speaker emphasized.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the resumption of in-person learning in 155 schools by the end of the year and the introduction of hot meals for students in grades 1-11. The program provides for the preparation of infrastructure to ensure nutrition throughout the country.

