The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Threat of closure: The Verkhovna Rada called on the Government to ensure funding for small schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the Government to ensure proper access to education. Small schools in villages, mountainous and frontline communities are under threat of closure.

Threat of closure: The Verkhovna Rada called on the Government to ensure funding for small schools

In wartime conditions, children's right to education must remain an unconditional priority. In this regard, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the Government to ensure proper access to education in communities, UNN reports with reference to Vice Speaker Olena Kondratiuk.

Details

According to her, the threat of closing small schools in villages, mountainous and frontline communities caused serious public concern. The reason is a government resolution that prohibits financing schools with fewer than 45 students from September 1, 2025.

Simply put, starting from the new academic year, many children, especially from frontline territories and mountainous settlements, may lose access to education. Many communal educational institutions may cease their activities altogether due to lack of funding

- Kondratiuk emphasized.

She noted that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the Government to urgently rectify the situation and change the relevant norms.

"Small schools should operate where possible. Not dubious savings, but the right of children to education in wartime conditions should be paramount," the vice speaker emphasized.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the resumption of in-person learning in 155 schools by the end of the year and the introduction of hot meals for students in grades 1-11. The program provides for the preparation of infrastructure to ensure nutrition throughout the country.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

