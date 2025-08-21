33 underground schools have been put into operation in Ukraine - Lisovy

$41.380.02
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 1660 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 8690 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 26543 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 36721 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 40516 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 65853 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 165675 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 70879 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 134499 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 347566 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 61466 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 9516 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 43915 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 28003 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 23406 views
Publications
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 1660 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 23583 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 81758 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 165675 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 134500 views
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 47977 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 43913 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 44048 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 72231 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 87912 views
33 underground schools have been put into operation in Ukraine - Lisovy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, reported on the implementation of 170 projects worth 11 billion hryvnias, 33 of which have already been commissioned. He noted that the construction of a shelter school costs 65 million hryvnias, while a shelter for 500-700 students costs 100 million.

33 underground schools have been put into operation in Ukraine - Lisovy

The construction of a new school-shelter costs about 65 million. In total, more than 170 projects worth over 11 billion hryvnias are being implemented. 33 of them have already been put into operation. This was stated on August 21 during the conference "August-2025" by Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, "one shelter, designed for 500–700 students, costs approximately 100 million hryvnias," which is more expensive than building a new school. At the same time, the construction of one school-shelter costs approximately 65 million UAH.

The construction we are currently carrying out involves over 170 facilities. These are large investments - over eleven billion hryvnias. The construction of facilities requires a long time from design to commissioning. At least nine months and even over a year

- says the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to Lisovyi, underground schools are intended to ensure children's return to in-person learning. Currently, they are primarily being built in frontline and border communities.

According to the official, by September 1st, "33 schools have already been put into operation." In total, they plan to build 210 such facilities across the country.

They are built both according to typical projects developed by us with the support of donors. These are the UNICEF fund, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. And according to individual projects developed by communities. But all of this is a modern environment where the child feels comfortable

- Lisovyi explains.

Such educational institutions include all necessary infrastructure elements: dining areas, spaces for physical activity, learning spaces, and spaces for social interaction.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Lisovyi, to ensure maximum safety, underground schools must be built. This is not just a shelter, but a full-fledged school: with auditoriums, social spaces, areas for activities and meals. This is a space where children see a teacher not through a gadget screen for the first time in years of war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
Education
Child
Hryvnia
Oksen Lisovyi
Diia (service)
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Construction
Howard Buffett
UNICEF