33 underground schools have been put into operation in Ukraine - Lisovy

The construction of a new school-shelter costs about 65 million. In total, more than 170 projects worth over 11 billion hryvnias are being implemented. 33 of them have already been put into operation. This was stated on August 21 during the conference "August-2025" by Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to the minister, "one shelter, designed for 500–700 students, costs approximately 100 million hryvnias," which is more expensive than building a new school. At the same time, the construction of one school-shelter costs approximately 65 million UAH.

The construction we are currently carrying out involves over 170 facilities. These are large investments - over eleven billion hryvnias. The construction of facilities requires a long time from design to commissioning. At least nine months and even over a year - says the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to Lisovyi, underground schools are intended to ensure children's return to in-person learning. Currently, they are primarily being built in frontline and border communities.

According to the official, by September 1st, "33 schools have already been put into operation." In total, they plan to build 210 such facilities across the country.

They are built both according to typical projects developed by us with the support of donors. These are the UNICEF fund, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. And according to individual projects developed by communities. But all of this is a modern environment where the child feels comfortable - Lisovyi explains.

Such educational institutions include all necessary infrastructure elements: dining areas, spaces for physical activity, learning spaces, and spaces for social interaction.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Lisovyi, to ensure maximum safety, underground schools must be built. This is not just a shelter, but a full-fledged school: with auditoriums, social spaces, areas for activities and meals. This is a space where children see a teacher not through a gadget screen for the first time in years of war.

