The new academic year starts for 3 million children: how schools are preparing for a safe start amid the war

Despite the war, the new academic year in Ukraine begins for over three million children. The state is strengthening school safety, building shelters, and updating curricula. Special attention is paid to schools in frontline regions, where education requires special solutions and support.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Over 3 million Ukrainian children will start the academic year — in classrooms or online. We held a meeting with the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi regarding preparations for the academic year

In particular, Svyrydenko noted that the focus is on children's safety. After all, the lack of shelters in educational institutions reduces the quality of education and complicates the possibility of organizing in-person classes.

Therefore, we continue to build new underground school-shelters, and update existing ones. We also provide transportation for students on new school buses. Special attention is paid to schools in frontline regions. It is important that all children have equal access to quality education, and that curricula meet the requirements of the modern labor market. That is why we are focusing on updating the content and teaching methods in accordance with the challenges of the time and improving the qualifications of teachers