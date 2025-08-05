$41.790.03
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
752mm
The new academic year starts for 3 million children: how schools are preparing for a safe start amid the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Over 3 million Ukrainian children will begin the new academic year, with the state enhancing school safety and updating curricula. Special attention is given to frontline regions and the construction of shelters.

The new academic year starts for 3 million children: how schools are preparing for a safe start amid the war

Despite the war, the new academic year in Ukraine begins for over three million children. The state is strengthening school safety, building shelters, and updating curricula. Special attention is paid to schools in frontline regions, where education requires special solutions and support.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

Over 3 million Ukrainian children will start the academic year — in classrooms or online. We held a meeting with the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi regarding preparations for the academic year

- she wrote.

In particular, Svyrydenko noted that the focus is on children's safety. After all, the lack of shelters in educational institutions reduces the quality of education and complicates the possibility of organizing in-person classes.

Therefore, we continue to build new underground school-shelters, and update existing ones. We also provide transportation for students on new school buses. Special attention is paid to schools in frontline regions. It is important that all children have equal access to quality education, and that curricula meet the requirements of the modern labor market. That is why we are focusing on updating the content and teaching methods in accordance with the challenges of the time and improving the qualifications of teachers

- she emphasized.

The Prime Minister noted that this year, despite everything, more than 2.4 thousand students scored the highest on the national multi-subject test.

Access to applicants' personal accounts in EDEBO will be temporarily unavailable: what is known04.08.25, 14:33 • 2670 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsEducation
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine