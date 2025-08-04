Access to applicants' personal accounts in EDEBO will be temporarily unavailable: what is known

On Monday, August 4, from 3 p.m., access to applicants' electronic accounts in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO) will be temporarily unavailable. This was reported by UNN.

From 3:00 p.m. on August 4, access to EDEBO, the "Vstup-2025" website, and applicants' electronic accounts will be temporarily restricted — due to the preparation and execution of the targeted placement algorithm (for bachelor's applicants, as well as master's applicants in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields) - the message says.

It is noted that the system will be restored after the recommendations are placed - no later than August 6.

The submission of applications for admission has been completed. Ahead is the waiting for recommendations. By August 6, applicants will see the results of the algorithm's work. That's when the most crucial stage will begin: confirming the choice of study place - added the Ministry of Education and Science.

Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 7%