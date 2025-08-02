$41.710.00
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 37391 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 143513 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 130177 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 78722 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 86717 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 154629 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 72555 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156867 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153349 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 7%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Applicants submitted over 1.1 million applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, which is 7% more than last year. In total, over 415,000 electronic applicant accounts have been created as of August 2.

Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 7%

Applicants submitted over 1.1 million applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, which is 7% more than last year, reported on Saturday by the State Enterprise "Inforesurs", writes UNN.

More than 1.1 million applications have been submitted, including 819,881 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions.

- the message says.

Last year, this figure was more than 1 million 028 thousand applications.

"In total, over 415 thousand accounts have been created," the statistics on the registration of electronic applicant accounts as of August 2 state.

Of these:

  • 77,917 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);
    • 210,786 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);
      • 11,793 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;
        • 36,755 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);
          • 76,191 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);
            • 2,357 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

              Addition

              The admission of applications to universities for bachelor's and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields began on July 19. This refers to applicants based on complete general secondary education (11 grades) and NQF5 (professional junior bachelor, junior bachelor, junior specialist).

              The submission of applications for state-funded and contract-based education lasted until 18:00 (Kyiv time) on August 1. After that, institutions will only be able to conduct additional admissions for contract-based education.

              The publication of the list of applicants recommended for enrollment based on the results of the targeted placement algorithm will take place no later than August 6. The requirements for enrollment based on such recommendations must be met by 18:00 on August 9.

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyEducation
              Ukraine