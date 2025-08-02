Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 7%

Applicants submitted over 1.1 million applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, which is 7% more than last year, reported on Saturday by the State Enterprise "Inforesurs", writes UNN.

More than 1.1 million applications have been submitted, including 819,881 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions. - the message says.

Last year, this figure was more than 1 million 028 thousand applications.

"In total, over 415 thousand accounts have been created," the statistics on the registration of electronic applicant accounts as of August 2 state.

Of these:

77,917 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);

210,786 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);

11,793 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;

36,755 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);

76,191 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);

2,357 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

Addition

The admission of applications to universities for bachelor's and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields began on July 19. This refers to applicants based on complete general secondary education (11 grades) and NQF5 (professional junior bachelor, junior bachelor, junior specialist).

The submission of applications for state-funded and contract-based education lasted until 18:00 (Kyiv time) on August 1. After that, institutions will only be able to conduct additional admissions for contract-based education.

The publication of the list of applicants recommended for enrollment based on the results of the targeted placement algorithm will take place no later than August 6. The requirements for enrollment based on such recommendations must be met by 18:00 on August 9.