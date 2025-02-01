Threat of ballistic missile attack: air alert declared in Kyiv and several regions

On the morning of February 01, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy ballistic missile use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

Details

On Saturday, February 01, at 05:33, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast, in areas where air alert was declared.

At the same time, the KCMA noted that Kyiv was on air alert due to the threat of enemy ballistic missiles.

Recall

The Russian army has launched the most massive attack on Zaporizhzhia in recent times - more than 10 strikes. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov wrote about it on his Telegram channel . He said that more than 400 subscribers were cut off from electricity and there was damage.

