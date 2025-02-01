Threat of a strike from the Black Sea: the enemy has two ships, one with Kalibrs

The enemy has two ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

It is noted that as of 06:00 on February 1, 2025, there are enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. There are no ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 2 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

5 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;

12 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, 5 of them from the Bosporus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Over the last day, January 31, 132 combat engagements took place on the frontline, including 54 breakthrough attempts in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 49 air strikes and used 900 kamikaze drones, firing about 5,000 artillery rounds.

