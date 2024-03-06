$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Thousand-year-old Horodyshche in Rivne region returns to state ownership

A court decision returned a thousand-year-old archaeological site in Rivne region worth UAH 3.2 million to state ownership after its illegal privatization.

Thousand-year-old Horodyshche in Rivne region returns to state ownership

By a court decision, the historical and cultural heritage located in the Rivne region is returned to the state. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The court decision upheld the claims of the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor's Office and ordered the individual to return the historical and cultural land plot worth UAH 3.2 million to the state.

 , the message says.

Context

The archaeological site of local significance, namely the settlement located in the Zamok tract on the outskirts of the village of Kunyn in the Zdovbytska territorial community, was previously illegally transferred to private ownership by an individual.

On the territory of the settlement, archaeologists have collected fragments of pottery from the 10th - 11th centuries and the 17th - 18th centuries.

Therefore, as an object of history and culture, it is under special protection, and the land under it can be exclusively owned by the state.

The prosecutor's office has now proved the illegality of the privatization of the land with the historical monument, and the court's decision will help preserve for future generations the priceless heritage of their ancestors as part of the history and national identity of Ukrainians.

Measures to actually return the land to the state will be taken after the court decision enters into force.

Recall

As a result of the Russian aggression , 945 objects of Ukraine's cultural heritage were damaged, 128 of them of national importance.

In the village of Iliv in the Lviv region, Ukrainian archaeologists conducted excavations and discovered a 10th-century AD ground structure that, according to scientists, served as a sanctuary.

