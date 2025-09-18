Thought it was silver: in Poland, an attacker who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was arrested

Polish police have found the perpetrator who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Legnica. This was reported by Polske Radio, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 29-year-old man was charged with three offenses: attempted theft, committing theft, and destroying the cross, thereby offending the religious feelings of the Greek Catholic community.

The man emphasizes that he acted alone and had been preparing to saw off the cross for a long time. Previous crimes were also related to the same sanctuary.

Earlier, the man tried to steal the copper roof from the sacristy of the same parish. However, he failed because the alarm went off. Later, preparing to steal the cross, he stole a ladder worth over 1600 zlotys, taking it from a van-type car. - said Liliana Lukasiewicz, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Legnica.

Immediately after his arrest, the perpetrator told the police that he was convinced that the cross cut from the top of the dome was made of silver. According to the investigator, the detainee must have been aware of the intangible value of his loot.

Recall

Last week in Legnica, Poland, unknown persons damaged the roof and cut off the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

