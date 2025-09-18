$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
07:21 PM • 7416 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
05:46 PM • 12910 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 15773 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 16268 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 22425 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 35014 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 39514 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38927 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 106274 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 123229 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Menu
Tags
Authors
Thought it was silver: in Poland, an attacker who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Polish police identified a 29-year-old man who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Legnica. He faces three charges, including attempted theft and destruction of the cross, which offended the religious feelings of the community.

Polish police have found the perpetrator who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Legnica. This was reported by Polske Radio, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 29-year-old man was charged with three offenses: attempted theft, committing theft, and destroying the cross, thereby offending the religious feelings of the Greek Catholic community.

The man emphasizes that he acted alone and had been preparing to saw off the cross for a long time. Previous crimes were also related to the same sanctuary.

Earlier, the man tried to steal the copper roof from the sacristy of the same parish. However, he failed because the alarm went off. Later, preparing to steal the cross, he stole a ladder worth over 1600 zlotys, taking it from a van-type car.

- said Liliana Lukasiewicz, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Legnica.

Immediately after his arrest, the perpetrator told the police that he was convinced that the cross cut from the top of the dome was made of silver. According to the investigator, the detainee must have been aware of the intangible value of his loot.

Recall

Last week in Legnica, Poland, unknown persons damaged the roof and cut off the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Poland