This winter, over 100 occupiers surrendered to Ukrainian drones - Fedorov

Ukrainian drone operators are recording videos of Russian soldiers surrendering to drones and, accompanied by UAVs, heading to the positions of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, unmanned units not only perform combat missions but also help capture occupiers.

We are recording videos of Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukrainian drones. UAV operators escort them to our positions - Fedorov reported.

The minister noted that this winter alone, thanks to the work of Ukrainian unmanned units, more than 100 Russian soldiers laid down their arms.

He emphasized that every captured occupier is an additional chance for the return of Ukrainian soldiers home during exchanges.

Recall

For three months, GUR intelligence officers eliminated more than 300 Russians and took 39 prisoners. The defense was stabilized by destroying enemy logistics with drones.