Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17480 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
12:56 PM • 49613 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54365 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67633 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144641 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73883 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74146 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59321 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56120 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
This will "end the conflict": Netanyahu says Israel is not ruling out killing Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that they are targeting Iran's nuclear scientists, calling them "Hitler's nuclear team." Netanyahu does not take Iran's reports of a cessation of hostilities seriously.

This will "end the conflict": Netanyahu says Israel is not ruling out killing Khamenei

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of attacking Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

"Look, we do what we need to do," Netanyahu says.

"I'm not going to go into details, but we've targeted their leading nuclear scientists," the prime minister says. "This is essentially Hitler's nuclear team."

"This will not escalate the conflict, it will end the conflict," Netanyahu says of plans to eliminate the Iranian leader.

Netanyahu indicates that he does not take seriously Iran's reports that it seeks to end hostilities and return to nuclear negotiations.

"They want to continue these fake negotiations in which they lie, cheat, deceive the United States," he says. "And, you know, we have very strong intelligence on this."

Trump rejected Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader - AP16.06.25, 19:06 • 5724 views

Asked about the isolationist wing of the Trump coalition, which stands on the position of "America Above All", he replied: "We are not just fighting our enemy. We are fighting your enemy. For God's sake, they chant: "Death to Israel, death to America." We're just in their way. And it may reach America soon."

"This is a threat to Israel," he continues, "as I said, to our Arab neighbors, to Europe, to America. They chant "Death to America." Although... "It's none of your business"? This is not shortsightedness. It's complete blindness."

Let us add

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an "agreement." He said that the states are ready to conclude a peace agreement, but "after the fight." The American leader hinted that the cessation of the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after a certain time, and for the time being, combat actions will continue.  

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
