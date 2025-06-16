This will "end the conflict": Netanyahu says Israel is not ruling out killing Khamenei

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of attacking Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

"Look, we do what we need to do," Netanyahu says.

"I'm not going to go into details, but we've targeted their leading nuclear scientists," the prime minister says. "This is essentially Hitler's nuclear team."

"This will not escalate the conflict, it will end the conflict," Netanyahu says of plans to eliminate the Iranian leader.

Netanyahu indicates that he does not take seriously Iran's reports that it seeks to end hostilities and return to nuclear negotiations.

"They want to continue these fake negotiations in which they lie, cheat, deceive the United States," he says. "And, you know, we have very strong intelligence on this."

Trump rejected Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader - AP

Asked about the isolationist wing of the Trump coalition, which stands on the position of "America Above All", he replied: "We are not just fighting our enemy. We are fighting your enemy. For God's sake, they chant: "Death to Israel, death to America." We're just in their way. And it may reach America soon."

"This is a threat to Israel," he continues, "as I said, to our Arab neighbors, to Europe, to America. They chant "Death to America." Although... "It's none of your business"? This is not shortsightedness. It's complete blindness."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an "agreement." He said that the states are ready to conclude a peace agreement, but "after the fight." The American leader hinted that the cessation of the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after a certain time, and for the time being, combat actions will continue.