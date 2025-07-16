$41.820.01
Advertisement
This week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider several bills on national memory - Kornienko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

This week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider several bills on national memory, including a law on honoring the founding fathers of Ukrainian statehood. The bill on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273 will also be considered.

This week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider several bills on national memory - Kornienko

This week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider several draft laws on national memory. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniienko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

We are working on legislation on national memory. This week, we will definitely adopt a law on honoring the founding fathers (of Ukrainian statehood – ed.). Every democratic country has this. These are the people's deputies who, in the first convocation, voted for the declaration of state sovereignty or the act of independence. They will also have a certain status and a certain respect. National memory will also consist of such things

- Korniienko said.

According to him, on July 15, due to an air raid alert, the Rada did not have time to consider draft law No. 13273 on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people.

The air raid alert (on July 15 – ed.) did not allow us to vote for a very important draft law in the first reading – this is the law on national memory. This is the policy of national memory, this is the review and strengthening of the functions of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory as the main provider of these policies

- Korniienko said.

Addition

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis a draft law that would allow assigning the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" to people's deputies who contributed to the establishment of independence.

In May, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis draft law No. 13273 on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people.

The draft law aims at comprehensive legislative regulation of issues related to the formation and implementation of the state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

