“This undermines trust”: South Korea protests to Ukraine over disclosure of a secret agreement on the transfer of North Korean prisoners

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
02:47 PM • 1652 views
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk
02:14 PM • 7922 views
As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 12524 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
01:51 PM • 15830 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo
01:03 PM • 21658 views
No precipitation and up to +23° — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 29Photo
11:21 AM • 45699 views
Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injuredPhoto
10:55 AM • 36194 views
Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next
09:27 AM • 34091 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, oil facilities, and more - Zelenskyy revealed the geography of the latest strikes against the enemyVideo
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 64039 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
September 28, 08:57 AM • 24822 views
Kallas called on EU countries to transfer air defense from their stockpiles to Ukraine - what scheme does she propose for Patriot missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
52%
757mm
Popular news
South Korea demands explanations from Ukraine over captured North KoreansSeptember 28, 05:43 AM • 39649 views
Romania scrambled F-16s due to an airspace violation amid Russia’s attack on Odesa regionPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 06:18 AM • 10698 views
In Oman, tourists sat on a sea turtle that was trying to crawl to the water — the reaction was swiftSeptember 28, 08:22 AM • 6250 views
Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry's buildings damaged, four people already injured at the National Academy of Sciences12:26 PM • 4784 views
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hitVideo12:48 PM • 20609 views
Publications
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 12531 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo01:51 PM • 15836 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 64042 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 57737 views
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 124716 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
Dnipro (city)
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 58197 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 55209 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 52203 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 52074 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 63477 views
Actual
Heating
Pantsir missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Diia (service)

“This undermines trust”: South Korea protests to Ukraine over disclosure of a secret agreement on the transfer of North Korean prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry demands explanations and an apology from Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of two North Korean prisoners. Seoul said that a confidential agreement had been violated.

“This undermines trust”: South Korea protests to Ukraine over disclosure of a secret agreement on the transfer of North Korean prisoners
Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea summoned Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Seoul, Andrii Vieshkin, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war. This is stated in a statement by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, reports UNN

"First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Yoon-joo summoned Andrii Vieshkin, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed to him the firm position of the Government of the Republic of Korea regarding the repatriation of prisoners of war from North Korea," the statement said. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, Park expressed deep regret that, despite a clear confidential agreement between South Korea and Ukraine regarding the repatriation of prisoners of war from North Korea, Ukraine "without sufficient prior explanations or specific consultations, unilaterally and unexpectedly disclosed information about the arrival of prisoners of war from North Korea in South Korea" during a recent session of the UN General Assembly, and that the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine subsequently published "a false report that no confidential agreement existed." 

Park stressed that the Ukrainian side’s publication of false information about the absence of a confidential agreement seriously undermines trust between the governments of both countries and harms friendly relations between them. 

"He demanded an official explanation and an apology from the Government of Ukraine regarding the unilateral disclosure of information about the repatriation of prisoners of war from North Korea and the dissemination of false information, and also called for preventing such incidents from recurring in the future. Chargé d’Affaires Vieshkin listened carefully to the position of the Government of the Republic of Korea and promised to accurately report it to his country," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had handed over two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea. 

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated that Ukraine had disclosed information about handing over two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul, despite a prior agreement to keep the process secret. According to him, the disclosure could create problems for diplomacy and national security.

The Office of the President of South Korea demanded official explanations and an apology from Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of disclosing information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine