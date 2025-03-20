"This is what the Kremlin's word is worth" - EU Ambassador on Russia's massive attack on Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with 25 drones, damaging residential buildings and the railway. 10 people were injured, including a child, according to the EU ambassador.
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kropyvnytskyi, writes UNN.
Details
"Kropyvnytskyi, last night. Russia launched 25 drones - this is the largest attack on the city since the beginning of the war. Residential buildings and railway infrastructure were on fire, 10 people were injured, including a child. This is what the Kremlin's word is worth," EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova wrote on X.
Addition
Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive enemy attack at night, said the head of the local RMA, Andriy Raikovych.
According to the SES, on the night of March 19, the Russians launched drone strikes on Kropyvnytskyi. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was destroyed.
Destroyed peaceful residential buildings: private sector, multi-story buildings, the head of the RMA indicated.
Residential buildings were damaged in several districts: windows were broken, balconies were destroyed, and structures were damaged, the SES added.
As of 07:15, it is known that ten residents, including four children, were injured, according to the National Police.