“This is how Putin wants the war to end” - Presidential Office responds to ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv and the region

Russia has launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv and the region. This shows how the Russian dictator "wants" the war to end, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

"Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region, air defense / missile defense worked on ballistics. This is how Putin wants the war to end," Yermak wrote.

Earlier it was reported that shrapnel and fire were recorded in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is being clarified.