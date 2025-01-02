ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
“This is an illusion": Podoliak rejects speculation about talks with Russia

“This is an illusion": Podoliak rejects speculation about talks with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30639 views

Ukrainian officials refuse to talk about pressure from the United States on peace talks with Russia.

Ukrainian officials reject any talks of US pressure and the possibility of peace talks because Russia has not paid a high enough price for the war.BBC reports, UNN writes.

MFA on Russia's “peaceful” plans from anonymous sources: it's a smokescreen to cover up aggression21.11.24, 20:09 • 34074 views

Details

US President-elect Donald Trump's intentions for peace talks with Russia remain uncertain. Ukrainian officials have rejected any suggestion of pressure or that Trump's arrival could lead to a quick start to negotiations.

"There is a lot of talk about negotiations, but this is an illusion," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, any negotiation process is currently impossible.

"There can be no negotiation process, because Russia has not been made to pay a high enough price for this war," Podolyak said.

Zelensky: “No leader in the world has the right to negotiate with Putin without Ukraine”18.12.24, 10:15 • 17268 views

Previously

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said earlier that negotiations to end the full-scale war are  inevitable and Ukraine must be strong in them.

At the same time, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that real negotiations on a sustainable peace will begin only when Russia has no resources to continue the war. 

For example, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that peace talks on Ukraine are likely to begin in the winter. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising