“This is an illusion": Podoliak rejects speculation about talks with Russia

Ukrainian officials reject any talks of US pressure and the possibility of peace talks because Russia has not paid a high enough price for the war.BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

US President-elect Donald Trump's intentions for peace talks with Russia remain uncertain. Ukrainian officials have rejected any suggestion of pressure or that Trump's arrival could lead to a quick start to negotiations.

"There is a lot of talk about negotiations, but this is an illusion," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, any negotiation process is currently impossible.

"There can be no negotiation process, because Russia has not been made to pay a high enough price for this war," Podolyak said.

Previously

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said earlier that negotiations to end the full-scale war are inevitable and Ukraine must be strong in them.

At the same time, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that real negotiations on a sustainable peace will begin only when Russia has no resources to continue the war.

For example, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that peace talks on Ukraine are likely to begin in the winter.