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"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10095 views

The SBU stated that a serviceman had contacts with Russian special services and had been tasked with eliminating Ukrainian military personnel. During investigative proceedings, a shooting occurred; the SBU called it an unacceptable phenomenon.

"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine issued a statement regarding the recent incident in Kyiv between SBU and DIU officers, calling the situation unacceptable. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, contacts were exposed between the deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps of the International Legion of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the special services of the Russian Federation.

The person in question was supposed to prepare an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement, who was expected to arrive in Ukraine at that time. During communication with representatives of the Russian special services, this serviceman was also assigned to eliminate other military personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in exchange for a monetary reward

- the statement said.

Also, according to the SBU, the detainee admitted to cooperating with the Russian special services. But afterward, a clash occurred between SBU officers and soldiers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, involving gunfire.

While SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and document evidence of the aforementioned criminal offense, an entirely unacceptable conflict situation arose, which led to gunfire. This definitely should not have happened

 - the Security Service of Ukraine stated.

Context

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the DIU of the Ministry of Defense, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to UNN sources, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, the deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported on operational and investigative actions in the case following the foiled terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had come under attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were injured individuals. There were also detainees belonging to one of the units of the Defense Forces, the SBU reported.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving SBU representatives and one of the units of the Defense Forces, a pretrial investigation was launched into the threat to and attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with the attack on the SBU group, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Khramov from the position of head of a department of the Security Service of Ukraine following the incident between the SBU and the DIU.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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