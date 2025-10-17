Third increase in bank taxation: NBU named the main risks of the initiative

$41.760.01
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
07:40 PM • 17828 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 17037 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 21432 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 27840 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 39346 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 34520 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 43933 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 73281 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 23284 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
"No one in Ukraine has done this": Kravchenko revealed the scale of criminal proceedings closures against businessesOctober 16, 03:32 PM • 21156 views
Did not move, only trembled: rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble in Dobropillia after a Russian attackOctober 16, 04:39 PM • 7064 views
91-year-old Brigitte Bardot hospitalized in a private clinic in Toulon - MediaPhotoOctober 16, 05:40 PM • 5380 views
Star of the series "Magnificent Century" dies: details known06:32 PM • 3116 views
Sandu said she personally offered the businessman living in Ukraine to become Moldova's prime minister07:03 PM • 10710 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 39342 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 73277 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 43949 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 65177 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 77131 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 37258 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 85734 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 63221 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 65101 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 69876 views
Third increase in bank taxation: NBU named the main risks of the initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi stated that the third increase in bank taxation will have serious negative consequences. He considers the initiative dangerous, as it undermines confidence in the tax system.

Third increase in bank taxation: NBU named the main risks of the initiative

The third increase in bank taxation undermines confidence in the tax system and will have serious negative consequences not only for banks. Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), said this in an interview with Forbes Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that the National Bank supported the introduction of an extra tax on bank profits in 2023 as a one-time exceptional step, and at that time it was a conscious position of the NBU and the banking community. Last year, however, the regulator opposed increased taxation of banks "given the return of the banking business to normalcy."

Now we generally consider this initiative dangerous

- Pyshnyi noted.

According to him, disproportionate tax burden is a path to tax arbitrage and shadowization of one of the most transparent sectors, the level of trust in which is one of the highest in the country. At the same time, for banks, unlike other sectors, a permanent increased corporate income tax rate of 25% instead of 18% applies.

In practice, they have already paid an increased tax at a rate of 50% twice, so they actually provide a third of the taxes paid to the budget, or 15 times more than their share in GDP. This is an unpleasant lesson for the future, that for transparency you will pay higher taxes

- explained the head of the NBU.

The publication indicates that the National Bank considers the expectations regarding the fiscal effect of the tax increase, which the government estimates at UAH 30 billion, to be overstated, because, according to the regulator's calculations, about 65% of the banking system's profit comes from state institutions.

According to Pyshnyi, banks can provide many times larger volumes of budget financing in the domestic debt market without negative consequences for the economy from another introduction of an increased tax.

Recall

The NBU estimates that Ukraine still faces increased macroeconomic risks, including capital risk and profitability risk. At the same time, credit and currency risks have decreased.

Lending in Ukraine is growing rapidly: NBU released details15.10.25, 19:08 • 2686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi