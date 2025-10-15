Lending in Ukraine is growing rapidly: NBU released details

The National Bank of Ukraine recorded stable growth in lending in both the corporate and retail segments. This is evidenced by the regulator's operational data for September 2025. The NBU announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, the volume of gross business loans in national currency increased by 17.8% year-on-year, and lending to individuals by 24.7%. At the same time, the total indicator also includes non-performing loans, the share of which in the banking sector at the end of August was 25.3%.

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

Therefore, as noted by the NBU, the growth of net loans is more indicative: in September 2025, business loans increased by 30.8%, and for the population by 32.9% year-on-year.

The regulator emphasizes that the banking system of Ukraine remains stable and well-capitalized, which allows it to continue actively expanding lending volumes and supporting economic activity in the country.

Banking system works stably after enemy attack, problems arose only in one large bank - NBU