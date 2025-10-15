Lending in Ukraine is growing rapidly: NBU released details

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14874 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28668 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24680 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25081 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22562 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18327 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17528 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33348 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33388 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18143 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36761 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33348 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33389 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2096 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60842 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39866 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41946 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48951 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Lending in Ukraine is growing rapidly: NBU released details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The National Bank of Ukraine recorded stable growth in lending in the corporate and retail segments in September 2025. The volume of gross loans to businesses increased by 17.8%, and to individuals by 24.7% year-on-year.

Lending in Ukraine is growing rapidly: NBU released details

The National Bank of Ukraine recorded stable growth in lending in both the corporate and retail segments. This is evidenced by the regulator's operational data for September 2025. The NBU announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, the volume of gross business loans in national currency increased by 17.8% year-on-year, and lending to individuals by 24.7%. At the same time, the total indicator also includes non-performing loans, the share of which in the banking sector at the end of August was 25.3%.

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU07.10.25, 19:41 • 2966 views

Therefore, as noted by the NBU, the growth of net loans is more indicative: in September 2025, business loans increased by 30.8%, and for the population by 32.9% year-on-year.

The regulator emphasizes that the banking system of Ukraine remains stable and well-capitalized, which allows it to continue actively expanding lending volumes and supporting economic activity in the country.

Banking system works stably after enemy attack, problems arose only in one large bank - NBU10.10.25, 16:10 • 3271 view

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine