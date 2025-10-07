Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11452 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13273 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17539 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18696 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43847 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44543 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72136 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59738 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the year
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia's Ukraine invasion - Politico
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft account
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43847 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belarus
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
The New York Times
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching USD 46,518.6 million. The growth was driven by receipts from international partners and a decrease in net foreign currency sales by the NBU.

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

In September, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% and amounted to 46,518.6 million dollars, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

As of October 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 46,518.6 million US dollars. In September, they increased by 1.1%. This dynamic is due to receipts from international partners against the background of a decrease in the volume of net currency sales by the National Bank in the foreign exchange market - the report says.

Details

According to the NBU, the dynamics of reserves were generally determined by a number of factors.

Firstly, receipts for the government and payments for servicing and repaying public debt.

In September, 2,900.6 million US dollars were received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank, including:

  • 1,431.7 million US dollars – through World Bank accounts;
    • 1,170.5 million US dollars – from the EU within the framework of the G7 countries' Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;
      • 298.4 million US dollars – from the placement of domestic government bonds.

        563.6 million US dollars were paid for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency, including:

        • 464.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of domestic government bonds;
          • 62.2 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;
            • 6.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the European Investment Bank;
              • 30.6 million US dollars – payment to other creditors.

                In addition, Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund 254.4 million US dollars.

                Secondly, the operations of the National Bank in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

                According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold 2,291.5 million US dollars in the foreign exchange market and bought 1.7 million US dollars into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net currency sales in September amounted to 2,289.8 million US dollars, a decrease of 15% compared to August 2025.

                Thirdly, the revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in market value and exchange rates).

                In September, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by 690.6 million US dollars.

                Add

                The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.1 months of future imports, the NBU added.

                Data on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are compiled and published monthly:

                • no later than the seventh day of the month following the reporting month – preliminary data;
                  • no later than the 21st day of the month following the reporting month – updated data.

                    International financial support is payment by partners for security services – NBU Governor

                    International Monetary Fund
                    European Investment Bank
                    World Bank
                    National Bank of Ukraine
                    European Union
                    Ukraine