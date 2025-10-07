Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

In September, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% and amounted to 46,518.6 million dollars, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

As of October 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 46,518.6 million US dollars. In September, they increased by 1.1%. This dynamic is due to receipts from international partners against the background of a decrease in the volume of net currency sales by the National Bank in the foreign exchange market - the report says.

Details

According to the NBU, the dynamics of reserves were generally determined by a number of factors.

Firstly, receipts for the government and payments for servicing and repaying public debt.

In September, 2,900.6 million US dollars were received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank, including:

1,431.7 million US dollars – through World Bank accounts;

1,170.5 million US dollars – from the EU within the framework of the G7 countries' Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;

298.4 million US dollars – from the placement of domestic government bonds.

563.6 million US dollars were paid for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency, including:

464.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of domestic government bonds;

62.2 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;

6.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the European Investment Bank;

30.6 million US dollars – payment to other creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund 254.4 million US dollars.

Secondly, the operations of the National Bank in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold 2,291.5 million US dollars in the foreign exchange market and bought 1.7 million US dollars into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net currency sales in September amounted to 2,289.8 million US dollars, a decrease of 15% compared to August 2025.

Thirdly, the revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in market value and exchange rates).

In September, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by 690.6 million US dollars.

Add

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.1 months of future imports, the NBU added.

Data on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are compiled and published monthly:

no later than the seventh day of the month following the reporting month – preliminary data;

no later than the 21st day of the month following the reporting month – updated data.

