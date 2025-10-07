International financial support is payment by partners for security services – NBU Governor

$41.340.11
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4208 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10122 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12743 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35606 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41964 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70747 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58781 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56446 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103092 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36749 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Popular news
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35619 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53618 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62865 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103097 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202587 views
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6748 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24284 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77222 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72790 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147761 views
International financial support is payment by partners for security services – NBU Governor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Ukraine has passed eight reviews of the IMF financing program, and its international financial support is payment by partners for security services. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi noted that the stability of these revenues is guaranteed for the coming years.

International financial support is payment by partners for security services – NBU Governor

Ukraine has undergone eight reviews of its financing program by the International Monetary Fund. Currently, partners are paying for their own security with their financial assistance to our country, said National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, writes UNN.

Details

Cooperation with international partners and fulfillment of obligations under international agreements is our priority. And here we are also effective. We have passed eight successful reviews of the extended financing program (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund. We are negotiating a potential new program to maintain a strong foundation for consolidating international assistance for Ukraine in the future.

- Pyshnyi noted.

He also added that international financial support for Ukraine is essentially partners paying for security services from our state.

At the same time, we see that international financial support has acquired the characteristics of a fundamental factor in the balance of payments, as it is essentially partners paying for security services. Today, Ukraine is practically the only provider of such services. Therefore, the stability of these revenues can be considered sufficient and guaranteed for the coming years.

- Pyshnyi noted.

Addition

The NBU Board discussed with the heads of 30 largest Ukrainian banks expectations regarding a new IMF program for Ukraine. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized that together with the IMF, it is necessary to develop a new program design to ensure regular inflows of external financing. It should also maximally take into account Ukraine's European integration movement. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine