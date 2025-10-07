International financial support is payment by partners for security services – NBU Governor

Ukraine has undergone eight reviews of its financing program by the International Monetary Fund. Currently, partners are paying for their own security with their financial assistance to our country, said National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, writes UNN.

Details

Cooperation with international partners and fulfillment of obligations under international agreements is our priority. And here we are also effective. We have passed eight successful reviews of the extended financing program (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund. We are negotiating a potential new program to maintain a strong foundation for consolidating international assistance for Ukraine in the future. - Pyshnyi noted.

He also added that international financial support for Ukraine is essentially partners paying for security services from our state.

At the same time, we see that international financial support has acquired the characteristics of a fundamental factor in the balance of payments, as it is essentially partners paying for security services. Today, Ukraine is practically the only provider of such services. Therefore, the stability of these revenues can be considered sufficient and guaranteed for the coming years. - Pyshnyi noted.

Addition

The NBU Board discussed with the heads of 30 largest Ukrainian banks expectations regarding a new IMF program for Ukraine. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized that together with the IMF, it is necessary to develop a new program design to ensure regular inflows of external financing. It should also maximally take into account Ukraine's European integration movement.