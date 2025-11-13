Third-graders detonated a training grenade at a school in Odesa region

An educational grenade exploded in the Oknyany support institution of the Podilskyi district of Odesa region. A 9-year-old girl brought the dangerous object to school. This was reported by UNN, referring to the Odesa region police.

Details

It was established that a relative gave the educational grenade to a third-grade student. The girl, to show off, brought it to the educational institution.

During a game in the corridor, one of the boys accidentally pulled out the safety ring of the grenade, as a result of which it exploded. The schoolboy received minor scratches, and he did not need medical assistance. Fortunately, no one else was injured. - the message says.

Administrative materials have been drawn up against the girl's mother under Part 1 of Article 184 (failure of parents or persons replacing them to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. She faces a warning or a fine of up to 1,700 hryvnias.

We ask parents to be attentive to their children: to monitor where, how, and with whom they spend their free time, and also to tell them about the danger that unknown objects, in which an explosive substance may be disguised, can pose. - the police appeal to adults.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a grenade exploded in an apartment building, killing one person.

Before that, a grenade exploded in a Kyiv apartment. As a result, the 38-year-old owner of the apartment and his 46-year-old acquaintance died, and another 48-year-old man was hospitalized.