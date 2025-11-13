$42.040.02
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16295 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22081 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 26001 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28123 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24591 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20334 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78670 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72088 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Third-graders detonated a training grenade at a school in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

A training grenade, brought by a 9-year-old girl, exploded at the Oknyany support institution in Odesa region. One boy sustained minor scratches; the girl's mother faces a warning or a fine of up to 1700 hryvnias.

Third-graders detonated a training grenade at a school in Odesa region

An educational grenade exploded in the Oknyany support institution of the Podilskyi district of Odesa region. A 9-year-old girl brought the dangerous object to school. This was reported by UNN, referring to the Odesa region police.

Details

It was established that a relative gave the educational grenade to a third-grade student. The girl, to show off, brought it to the educational institution.

During a game in the corridor, one of the boys accidentally pulled out the safety ring of the grenade, as a result of which it exploded. The schoolboy received minor scratches, and he did not need medical assistance. Fortunately, no one else was injured.

- the message says.

Administrative materials have been drawn up against the girl's mother under Part 1 of Article 184 (failure of parents or persons replacing them to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. She faces a warning or a fine of up to 1,700 hryvnias. 

We ask parents to be attentive to their children: to monitor where, how, and with whom they spend their free time, and also to tell them about the danger that unknown objects, in which an explosive substance may be disguised, can pose.

- the police appeal to adults.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a grenade exploded in an apartment building, killing one person.

Before that, a grenade exploded in a Kyiv apartment. As a result, the 38-year-old owner of the apartment and his 46-year-old acquaintance died, and another 48-year-old man was hospitalized.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv