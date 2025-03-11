They will 100% prevent any aggression in the future: Yermak on security guarantees
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on negotiations regarding new security guarantees between Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah. Various options are being considered to prevent any aggression in the future.
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine is still discussing security guarantees with the USA, but they will be such that will prevent any aggression in the future. Yermak made this statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
We considered various options. They are indeed different on the table. These consultations, these negotiations are still ongoing, I would not like to talk about any specifics today, because we really discussed various options today, but these are definitely the guarantees that will 100% prevent any aggression in the future… we have quite a bad experience with all the Budapest Memorandums, Minsk agreements, which, unfortunately, did not provide us with any guarantees. And this full-scale aggression occurred
He emphasized that Ukraine is considering various options for security guarantees involving different countries.
This process is ongoing, we clearly understand what we need, and I must say that our American partners understand this. They are absolutely understanding of this issue, but these discussions will continue
Recall
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire regime ceasefire at the proposal of the USA, if the Russian Federation fulfills the conditions. During the "silence", it is planned to prepare documents regarding security guarantees and lasting peace.