“They tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro": FSB agents detained

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 36903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144032 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133226 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132961 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110306 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162669 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128343 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126986 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86002 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 100131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144032 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179751 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126986 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151175 views
“They tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro": FSB agents detained

"They tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro": FSB agents detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27741 views

In Dnipro, two drug addicts were detained who, on the instructions of the FSB, tried to blow up a fuel tank at a railway station. The attackers made an improvised explosive device but were detained by the SBU and police.

The Security Service and the National Police detained FSB agents who tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro, the SBU reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The SBU CI and the National Police prevented a terrorist attack at the Ukrzaliznytsia station in Dnipro, which was ordered by the FSB. As a result of the special operation, two Russian agents were detained who had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the track where a fuel tanker was standing," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers also neutralized the explosives that the offenders planned to remotely activate.

"The attackers were two drug addicts from Dnipro, aged 23 and 36, who lived in a civil marriage. The couple was looking for "money for a dose" in thematic Telegram channels, where they came to the attention of the FSB. Following the instructions of the occupiers, the attackers made an explosive device in their own home. For conspiracy purposes, they purchased components for the IED online and ordered their delivery to different addresses," the SBU said.

For their cooperation with the Russian secret service, the agents hoped to receive money transfers from Russia, but instead, as noted, they were suspected by the Security Service investigators.

The criminal actions of the detainees are classified under Part 2 Art. 15, Part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The attackers are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed a GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) agent who was preparing a New Year's drone attack on Kyiv13.01.25, 12:21 • 33271 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

