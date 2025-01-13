“They tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro": FSB agents detained

The Security Service and the National Police detained FSB agents who tried to blow up a fuel tanker at a railway station in Dnipro, the SBU reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The SBU CI and the National Police prevented a terrorist attack at the Ukrzaliznytsia station in Dnipro, which was ordered by the FSB. As a result of the special operation, two Russian agents were detained who had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the track where a fuel tanker was standing," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers also neutralized the explosives that the offenders planned to remotely activate.

"The attackers were two drug addicts from Dnipro, aged 23 and 36, who lived in a civil marriage. The couple was looking for "money for a dose" in thematic Telegram channels, where they came to the attention of the FSB. Following the instructions of the occupiers, the attackers made an explosive device in their own home. For conspiracy purposes, they purchased components for the IED online and ordered their delivery to different addresses," the SBU said.

For their cooperation with the Russian secret service, the agents hoped to receive money transfers from Russia, but instead, as noted, they were suspected by the Security Service investigators.

The criminal actions of the detainees are classified under Part 2 Art. 15, Part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The attackers are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

