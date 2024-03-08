"They treat, teach, volunteer, save, and heroically defend." Zelensky thanked Ukrainian women

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainians for everything they do on the Day of Women's Rights and shared a photo, UNN reports .

Ukrainian women treat, teach, volunteer, rescue, and heroically defend their families and our country. They are professional, selfless, determined, with great inner strength. Our women love and educate, protect and care - Zelensky said.

According to the President, everything our women do for Ukraine "inspires the world."

"Thank you for everything! Thank you for multiplying our common strength!",

March 8: International Women's Day, World Women Brewers Day