“They realized who Putin is” - Zelenskyy on Europe's changing position

The position of European countries on the war in Ukraine has changed, and now they are more determined to support Kyiv. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"Europeans have always been skeptical, more skeptical than the United States. Now I see the opposite, because now I see that the Europeans have begun to be more ready to take certain steps to support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"I think that in these three years, they have at least realized who Putin is. And I think it's important... Many leaders are beginning to realize that when he comes, he will try, just so you know, just try... What will NATO do? I think they will respond. I think it is very dangerous," the Head of State added.

