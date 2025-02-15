“They realized who Putin is” - Zelenskyy on Europe's changing position

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17730 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58949 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108306 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81896 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101461 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113119 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116760 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154492 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95729 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63850 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145029 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95143 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134643 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136549 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164742 views
“They realized who Putin is” - Zelenskyy on Europe's changing position

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26243 views

European countries have become more determined to support Ukraine than the United States. Zelenskyy said that European leaders have finally realized who Putin is and his intentions.

The position of European countries on the war in Ukraine has changed, and now they are more determined to support Kyiv. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"Europeans have always been skeptical, more skeptical than the United States. Now I see the opposite, because now I see that the Europeans have begun to be more ready to take certain steps to support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"I think that in these three years, they have at least realized who Putin is. And I think it's important... Many leaders are beginning to realize that when he comes, he will try, just so you know, just try... What will NATO do? I think they will respond. I think it is very dangerous," the Head of State added. 

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define "red lines" and discuss it with Ukraine

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

