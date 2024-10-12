They may pose a hidden danger: the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise advises Ukrainian craftsmen not to “revive” the engines of downed “Shaheds”
Kyiv • UNN
The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise warn about the danger of repairing the engines of downed enemy drones. The wreckage may contain hidden detonation mechanisms and is not intended for long-term use.
Recently, videos of Ukrainian craftsmen trying to repair the engines of downed enemy drones have begun to appear on social media. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained in Commentaryand TSN why this should not be done, UNN writes.
Experts emphasize that any fragments of enemy weapons are always potentially dangerous.
After Russian drones and missiles are shot down by air defense forces, their parts and debris may remain dangerous to civilians. There is always a residual risk of explosion, meaning that warheads or fragments of warheads may not explode upon impact, posing a threat to people even long afterwards. These fragments can detonate at any time on contact, so it is crucial that they are handled by specialists with the appropriate training
According to them, when examining the wreckage of the Shahed-136, they have already discovered hidden detonation mechanisms that the Russians used to equip these drones.
“Visually, at first glance, these specific “traps” are not visible, and therefore can again cause significant harm to an unprepared person,” the experts add.
Experts emphasize that the wreckage of any weapon must be transferred for research in order to study high-tech components. And they disappoint craftsmen by saying that the design of the Shahedi engines is not designed for long-term operation.
In terms of the quality of engine materials, they are simply the best preserved after the disposal of this type of munition. Drone engines, in particular those of the Shahed type, are designed for short-term operation - for a few hours of flight - and have limited power and life. Globally, they are made of materials that are not designed to last for years, so the duration of their functioning in other domestic spheres remains a big question mark
