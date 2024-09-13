Oleksandr Ruvin: no one has ever had such extensive experience in researching modern UAVs and missiles as Ukraine has

No one in the world has ever had such extensive experience with the study of unmanned aerial vehicles or modern missile systems as Ukraine has now. This was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an interview with Ukrayina.pl, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine's experience is also unique for our foreign partners - expert institutions from the EU and the US. No one has ever had such a broad experience in researching unmanned aerial vehicles or modern missile systems," Ruvin said.

Forensic examinations are conducted after each rocket attack.

"Every rocket attack, especially where, unfortunately, there are dead people, is subject to a forensic examination. Experts resolve issues that are requested by the pre-trial investigation authorities. In the context of weapon research, this is most often its identification, i.e., establishing the type of weapon used, as well as analyzing all possible characteristics such as foreign microelectronics, design structure, possible modernizations and modifications, etc. Such studies are important for recording Russian war crimes, assessing the effectiveness of defense measures and improving security in the future," said the Director of KFI.

Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise cooperates with many Ukrainian defense and law enforcement agencies, as well as interested foreign partners of Ukraine, who help to counter Russian military aggression. The Institute works closely with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies. In addition, Ukrainian experts also cooperate with representatives of the International Criminal Court.

Special investigative teams (Task Forces) operate in Ukraine to collect evidence in cases of Russian crimes, which will be later transferred to the International Criminal Court. In the vast majority of cases, ICC experts and prosecutors are working on events that fall under the Rome Statute, such as crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise also exchanges experience with other colleagues and European institutions.

