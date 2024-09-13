Oleksandr Ruvin: no one has ever had such extensive experience in researching modern UAVs and missiles as Ukraine has

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Oleksandr Ruvin: no one has ever had such extensive experience in researching modern UAVs and missiles as Ukraine has

Oleksandr Ruvin: no one has ever had such extensive experience in researching modern UAVs and missiles as Ukraine has

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16246 views

The Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that Ukraine has the widest experience in the study of drones and modern missiles. In 2023, 30,000 examinations were conducted on the facts of Russian aggression for the International Criminal Court.

No one in the world has ever had such extensive experience with the study of unmanned aerial vehicles or modern missile systems as Ukraine has now. This was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an interview with Ukrayina.pl, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine's experience is also unique for our foreign partners - expert institutions from the EU and the US. No one has ever had such a broad experience in researching unmanned aerial vehicles or modern missile systems," Ruvin said.

Forensic examinations are conducted after each rocket attack.

"Every rocket attack, especially where, unfortunately, there are dead people, is subject to a forensic examination. Experts resolve issues that are requested by the pre-trial investigation authorities. In the context of weapon research, this is most often its identification, i.e., establishing the type of weapon used, as well as analyzing all possible characteristics such as foreign microelectronics, design structure, possible modernizations and modifications, etc. Such studies are important for recording Russian war crimes, assessing the effectiveness of defense measures and improving security in the future," said the Director of KFI.

Oleksandr Ruvin: In 2023, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise conducted 30 thousand examinations on the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will become evidence for the International Criminal Court22.12.23, 12:17 • 420369 views

Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise cooperates with many Ukrainian defense and law enforcement agencies, as well as interested foreign partners of Ukraine, who help to counter Russian military aggression. The Institute works closely with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies. In addition, Ukrainian experts also cooperate with representatives of the International Criminal Court.

Special investigative teams (Task Forces) operate in Ukraine to collect evidence in cases of Russian crimes, which will be later transferred to the International Criminal Court. In the vast majority of cases, ICC experts and prosecutors are working on events that fall under the Rome Statute, such as crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise also exchanges experience with other colleagues and European institutions.

For the first time enemy fired at Ukraine with “Kalibr” with a cluster warhead: new details of the recent massive missile strike were revealed in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise29.08.24, 09:59 • 82374 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising