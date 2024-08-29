For the first time enemy fired at Ukraine with “Kalibr” with a cluster warhead: new details of the recent massive missile strike were revealed in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203603 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156391 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154343 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58072 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69019 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41204 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98799 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77698 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203821 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1446 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26920 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154231 views
Actual
For the first time enemy fired at Ukraine with “Kalibr” with a cluster warhead: new details of the recent massive missile strike were revealed in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

For the first time enemy fired at Ukraine with “Kalibr” with a cluster warhead: new details of the recent massive missile strike were revealed in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82376 views

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise provided new details of the recent massive missile strike.

Recently, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that for the first time, Russia attacked Ukrainian distribution substations with missiles with cluster munitions. What types of missiles the enemy equips with such a warhead, what is the danger of submunitions, in which missiles they were used for the first time, and in which missiles the enemy combined cluster munitions with high-explosive munitions - experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine told UNN.

Details

Experts noted that the vast majority of missile types used by Russia against Ukraine during massive attacks still contained high explosive and fragmentation warheads. This type of warhead was typical for Iskanders, Kalibr, Daggers, and X-101 missiles.

"In January-March 2024, information first appeared, which was later used in practice, about the modernized X-101 with two warheads, one of which is a cluster warhead and the other is a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The installation of an additional warhead was made possible by reducing the size of the fuel tank. Also, the use of Kalibr missiles with cluster warheads was identified, which was not previously recorded," said the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts noted that these missile warheads have different principles of operation.

"A cluster munition consists of a main container (cassette) with several dozen submunitions inside. After the cluster is released, these submunitions scatter over a large area and detonate on the ground or in the air. Each submunition can hit separate targets, which ensures a high degree of damage over a wide area. That is, the main purpose of a cluster warhead is to hit a large number of dispersed targets. In contrast, a high-explosive warhead is a single-component munition that has a shell filled with an explosive. This type of warhead creates fragments from the shell and a blast wave when it explodes. The principle of operation is as follows: when a high-explosive munition explodes, a blast wave is formed, which has a strong impact, as well as a large number of fragments that fly in all directions, hitting everything in the area of action," the experts explained.

According to experts, both types of warheads pose a great danger. In addition, submunitions from cluster munitions may not explode on impact, turning into explosive objects that remain so for a long time. Therefore, the experts remind that citizens should be especially careful at the scene of the events and, first of all, let all relevant services and authorities check the area properly.

"Lately, we have indeed been noticing a greater number of uses of weapons with cluster munitions. Whether this could be a sign of the depletion of other types of weapons or a desire to use the weapons that remained in stock is currently unknown. At the same time, these facts, as well as all of Russia's actions in the context of a full-scale military invasion, are a complete disregard for international treaties and agreements that should have political and legal consequences," the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise summarized.

“Kinzhal” and modernized "X-101" missiles: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said what the enemy used to attack Ukraine on August 2626.08.24, 16:09 • 127056 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising