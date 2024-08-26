“Kinzhal” and modernized "X-101" missiles: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said what the enemy used to attack Ukraine on August 26

Specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine have come to a preliminary conclusion that on the morning of August 26, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Kalibr, X-101, X-69 and Kinzhal (Iskander-M) missiles. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"In fact, the downing of a Kinzhal (Iskander-M) missile by Ukrainian air defense forces and means was recorded over the capital. In addition, the use of modernized X-101 missiles with two warheads - cluster and high-explosive - by the Russians was established. The markings on these missiles indicate their production in the II-III quarters of 2024," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

The Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise added that further appointments of complex commission forensic examinations are expected to be made to conduct laboratory expert studies on the component base, microelectronics and other technical components and characteristics of enemy weapons.

